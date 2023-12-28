A lot of young Nigerians continued to move abroad in 2023 in search of the proverbial greener pastures. The most preferred destinations for those relocating seemed to be Canada, the USA, and the United Kingdom. While some who moved abroad are students seeking to further their education, others are job seekers looking for more fulfilling work elsewhere.

In terms of studying abroad, many Nigerians moved to Canada in 2023. It is a well-known fact that going to study abroad is one of the easiest ways to relocate, as many of those who do so end up becoming residents after school.

Available statistics show that nearly 18,000 Canadian study permits were issued to Nigerians in the first six months of 2023. This number is only second to India.

150,000 Nigerians applied for US visas in 2023. Photo credit: TiKTok/@hopella6, @nu_elllah and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

During the same period, 10,180 Nigerians received their permanent resident permit in Canada.

Also, data show that 141,000 Nigerians immigrated to the UK from June 2022 to June 2023. Some weeks ago, the US Embassy in Nigeria revealed that 150,000 Nigerians applied for visas to relocate to America in 2023 alone.

The information above simply proves that many Nigerians see their salvation outside the shores of their own country.

In recent times, social media have been replete with many Nigerians sharing the story of how they relocated abroad. For many of them, it was a dream come true that they were able to make the journey in 2023.

Usually, when they land abroad, the next thing is to share their experiences to encourage others who wish to move abroad. Legit.ng highlights some of the most poignant 'japa' stories as the year 2023 winds down.

The lady who put his visa on the bed while sleeping

One of the most interesting relocation stories in 2023 is the story of a Nigerian lady who was spotted sleeping on a bed with her passport beside her.

The lady with the TikTok handle, @lifeoftito, could not wait for the night to be over so she could carry her bags and move to the UK.

She was constantly checking on the travel documents as if someone was coming to steal them from her.

She captioned the video:

"Me trying to get some sleep a night before I migrate to the UK."

The lady who relocated in her early 20s

Another interesting relocation story is that of a lady who said she was taking the risk to move to the UK at a young age.

She lady with the TikTok handle, @nu_elllah, was seen brandishing her passport for all to see on the day of her relocation.

She captioned the video:

"You are in your early 20s, and you took a risk to start a new life abroad."

The woman who moved abroad to be with her husband

Also, the year saw some women relocating abroad to be with their families. One of them, Sunflower, revealed in a TikTok video that it took eight months before she could move.

She and her husband had their wedding in Nigeria, and she had to wait for some months before they could be together in the UK.

She wrote in the video:

"Finally reuniting with my husband after eight months since our wedding. I cried hard because I will surely miss my family back home."

Overall, it could be said that the Japa syndrome is not yet abating, as many Nigerians are still making arrangements to move.

