Many people have seen their hopes of studying abroad dashed after visa officers denied their study visas

An international agency has offered insight into some of the reasons one's Canadian study visa application may fail

Canada, a country in North America, is one of the choice destinations for many international students seeking to further their studies

Pace Visa, an international agency that specialises in immigration consultancy, has highlighted three reasons for the rejection of people's Canadian study visa applications.

According to the University of Ottawa statistics report, Canada welcomed a record 551,405 international students from 184 countries in 2022.

In addition, as of the end of 2022 there were 807,750 international students holding valid Canadian study permits.

The reasons for Canadian study visa rejection as enumerated by Pace Visa are:

1. Your ties to your home country are not strong enough.

2. You didn't provide enough documents to support your letter of explanation (LOE).

3. The visa officer does not think you are financially capable of studying in Canada.

Yemi Alade reportedly denied Canadian visa

In a related report, singer Yemi Alade was reportedly denied a Canadian visa.

The report claimed the denial was due to fears that the Nigerian singer might not leave the country.

A report via Le Devoir, a French-language newspaper published in Montreal and distributed in Quebec and throughout Canada, disclosed that the afro-pop superstar would be unable to perform at the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique’s final closing In a statement, g concert.

Suzanne Rousseau, the festival statement, said the visa denial was due to “financial reasons."

Man discovers his Canadian job offer is fake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had found out his job offer was fake after applying for a Canadian visa.

The story was posted on TikTok by Grama Shasha, who said the man wanted to relocate to Canada with his family.

The man first paid an initial amount of N5 million and was promised a visa to Canada for himself and his family.

After some months, he only got a job appointment letter which, according to the agent, would enable him to work in Canada. The travel agent then disappeared into thin air. The man, not knowing what to do, approached another agent with the job offer letter.

