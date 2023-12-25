A lady shared tips on how pregnant women can successfully travel to Canada to have their babies

Going to Canada to have a baby is attractive because children born in the country automatically become Canadian citizens

The first step to having a baby in Canada is for the pregnant woman to secure a temporary resident visa, TRV

A lady has said it is possible for a pregnant woman to travel to Canada to have a baby.

In a TikTok post made using the handle, @thriveincanada, the lady said the first step is to find a doctor in Canada who would be ready to render the service.

Babies born in Canada automatically become Canadian citizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@thriveincanada and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Also, apart from finding a doctor, the pregnant woman may need to have health insurance if she does not already have one.

All these would need to be done before one starts coming to Canada to avoid issues.

However, there is a visa requirement for pregnant women who want to travel to Canada for the sole purpose of giving birth.

Visa needed by a pregnant woman going to give birth in Canada

According to the Canadian government, this category of immigrants is called temporary residents, and they would a temporary residents via, TRA.

The government website states:

"Under paragraph 3(1)(a) of the Citizenship Act, persons born in Canada are Canadian citizens."

One of the requirements for issuance of the TRA visa is that the applicant must have sufficient funds to cover the child's delivery and other expenses.

Also, the pregnant woman must be admissible in other vital visa issuance indices, and she must be ready to leave Canada after giving birth.

See the tips shared by the lady below:

Reactions as lady shares how to travel to Canada and give birth

@Queen Zulu asked:

"Good day. Let’s say you have a visitor visa and you intend to go to Canada to give birth; what month in the pregnancy is advisable?"

@Debbie Nyeminku570 said:

"Sis, please, I and my husband want to come to Canada and am to be dependent and now they are saying it is not possible to go with my husband."

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng