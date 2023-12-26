A couple who had won the coveted diversity visa lottery shared their excitement as they boarded the plane to the United States of America

The family took several photos at the airport, showing their anticipation for the new life that awaited them in the land of opportunities

They made a brief stopover in Qatar before they finally arrived in the USA, where they settled in Georgia, Atlanta

The couple appeared happy. Photo credit: @wabie/TikTok

They were eager to embark on a new adventure and experience the culture, opportunities, and challenges that came with living in the land of the free.

In the video shared by @wabie1, they landed safely in Georgia, Atlanta, where they had chosen to settle down and start their American dream.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tash reacted:

“Are you allowed to leave your dependant??”

User2881499353017 said:

“Winning two times wooow. Gained a follower from Kenya, it's 3rd time applying plus with your dv quiz, if Kenyans can participate, please tag me. Bless you.”

Ethel:

“How do you win?”

User5628757823856:

“Congratulations. how did you do it?”

M'RiahNS:

“I am next to testify.”

Gacherii:

“May God do it for me n my Babies. In God we Trust.”

Lucy Muthoni:

“My testimony next.”

Lissetteinez:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Vkay Robert has celebrated moving to the United States 13 years after she couldn't fly out despite winning the American visa lottery.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, June 15, Vkay recalled how she missed out on going to the US more than a decade ago.

Vkay said she won the American visa lottery in 2007 but missed her interview date because someone in the family with whom she put up with denied her access to a document that had this information.

