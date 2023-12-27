A woman has provided valuable advice to new immigrants in Canada, highlighting cities to avoid due to the high costs of living

In a video, she emphasised the need to consider affordable cities that offer opportunities for work and study

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many agreeing with her point and finding her video helpful

A beautiful black woman has shared her perspective on cities that new immigrants should approach with caution in Canada.

The woman identified as @drprincessjanet on TikTok advised against relocating to Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, Halifax, and London, citing their high cost of living.

Lady shares cities to avoid in Canada Photo credit: @drprincessjanet/TikTok, ELIZABETH RUIZ/ Getty Images. Depicted persons at airport have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Lady shares Canadian cities for new immigrants to avoid

She emphasised that unless individuals have family support in these cities, it may be prudent to explore more affordable alternatives.

The lady went ahead to draw attention to the financial challenges faced by residents in expensive Canadian cities.

She highlighted that in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, Halifax, and London, rental expenses alone can consume a significant portion of one's salary.

With the overall cost of living on the rise, it becomes crucial for new immigrants to consider affordable cities that offer a better balance between expenses and income.

She encouraged new immigrants to seek out affordable cities that provide opportunities for work, study, and savings.

She said:

“If you're relocating to Canada or as a student or you're moving permanently as a permanent resident and you love yourself very well and you don't have family in these cities that I'm going to mention that you want to you know stay there because your family is there and you want their support.

"I don't know what you're looking for in Toronto, I don't know what you're looking for in Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria, Halifax London. What are you looking for in those places, those places are super expensive, rent alone can take half of your salary and things are expensive in Canada on average.

"Look for affordable cities to go to, look for schools in affordable city where you can work, study and still have some savings because the cost of living is going higher and higher, even some of us living in small small cities it’s not easy so I seriously wonder how people are going to survive because the salary is not that different, so how do those guys survive.”

Reactions as lady lists cities to avoid in Canada

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Mummy C&K reacted:

“Which city in Ontario would you suggest? To get a job and affordable?”

Arewaglam commented:

“Pls what abt surrrey BC.”

@user967548798837 said:

“When did Halifax become expensive?”

Emma reacted:

“What about Vaughan.”

@ruthysmith reacted:

“Tell them oo.”

Emily commented:

“Please which cities in ontario are affordable? to work, school and save?”

MICHAEL17 said:

“Montreal ok?”

Watch the video below:

