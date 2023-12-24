An immigration expert has given people the three popular questions they are likely to face at the American embassy

An immigration expert has given people tips on how to pass their American visa interview.

The lady (@leliathelawyer) revealed the three usual questions the consulate always asks those applying for a US visa.

The lady explained each question a person may answer.

According to her in a video, the questions for B1, B2, or tourist visa are as follows:

1. What is the purpose of your visit?

Answer: She advised people against saying they are visiting their sister or friends or going to a wedding. The lawyer hammered on giving a definitive purpose.

She added that even if the purpose of the travel is a wedding, an appropriate answer would be: "I was invited to this wedding because I'm the maid of honour."

2. How much money are you bringing with you on this trip?

Answer: She said that the question could be tricky, but it is the moment a person should show their financial ties to their country.

In this instance, one could talk about one's employment or business. She stated that since a visitor's visa is for a luxurious trip, if you don't have money, your interviewer might not believe you won't stay in America longer than necessary.

3. How long do you plan to stay?

Answer: At this point, the expert said linking in other ties like family or business is important. And it is always good to be certain about your return date.

For example, you can say you stay for some weeks because you need to return to work.

Watch her video below:

