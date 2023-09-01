A Nigerian lady living abroad has dished out advice to netizens wishing to relocate to the United Kingdom

In a video shared via her account, she revealed the necessary products to carry along while relocating abroad

Social media users have reacted massively to the informative video with many appreciating her for the insight

A TikTok user with the handle @becky.moyo has shared valuable advice for individuals planning to travel to the United Kingdom in September.

Based on her personal experience, she provided a comprehensive list of items to pack and important steps to take upon arrival.

Lady advises Nigerians on what to bring along to the UK Photo credit: @beckymoyo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Becky informs netizens on what to bring to the UK

In the video, Becky advised travellers to bring enough clothes, including jean trousers and a jean jacket.

She also suggested that ladies bring edge controls and an ample supply of wigs. Other essential items she mentioned included chargers, needles, threads, extra buttons, one or two thermal wears, a Bible, and all necessary skincare products.

Becky recommended shopping for sneakers in Nigeria and bringing enough perfumes. She advised travellers to pack blades but not in their hand luggage. Additionally, she suggested bringing one or two bedsheets and carrying a wrapper.

Becky lists foodstuff to take along to the UK

When it came to foodstuff, Becky advised bringing dry milk, eru, pepper soup spice, jollof rice spice, fried rice spice, dried scent leaf and bitter leaf, dry pepper, crayfish, Egusi, Ogbono, and even dried meat and pomo for the initial settling period. She reminded travellers not to forget to bring dry fish.

Upon arrival, Becky suggested changing the SIM card and migrating to networks such as 03,2, Vodafone, or any other SIM card network available in the UK to save money.

Reactions trail video of lady advising netizens on what to bring to the UK

Netizens found her video very informative.

@apieceofteju commented:

“Am I travelling in September? No. Did I watch the entire video with pen and paper? Yes.”

@Makarios reacted:

“I am done packing the visa remain.”

@Harbysolar Herdeygbo reacted:

“I am coming in January by God Grace. Saving this video with faith.”

@saintulckqm said:

“Bring the whole oshodi market when coming.”

@Miamor commented:

“Saving this video with faith because sept 21 is my birthday and I Know before this time next year. God miracle will be done Addedad.”

@OSHAMS commented:

“Aren't these things sold there, I mean the joggers and stuff, edge control, skincare products sneakers?”

Watch the video below:

Lady returns to Nigeria one year after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady moved to the United Kingdom a year ago, but she has voluntarily returned to Nigeria. The story was posted on Twitter by DHK Rullah, who said the lady went to the UK with her family.

After a year of living in the UK, the lady woke up one day and decided to return to her home country Nigeria. The lady then booked a flight and flew back to Nigeria. DHK Rullah narrated the story: "Lady came to UK with her family in September 2022 after spending a lot on COS to japa.

She woke up last week, went to her employer, dropped her resignation and called HO to cancel her visa. She booked a flight immediately and left for 9ja. What do we call this?"

Source: Legit.ng