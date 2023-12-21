A Nigerian woman has shared a list of affordable universities in Canada for international students

While emphasising that the Canadian job market values skills over the cost of education, she recommended attending universities with low fees

Netizens have expressed curiosity and requested further information in the comments section about the named schools

A Nigerian woman has caught the attention of netizens after speaking about cheap universities in Canada.

In a video, she shared a list of affordable universities in Canada for international students in the country.

Lady shares cheapest schools in Canada Photo credit: @muvey10/TikTok, SOPA Images/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Woman's list of affordable universities in Canada trends

The woman identified as @muvey10 on TikTok, emphasised that the Canadian job market prioritizes skills rather than the amount spent on education.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the woman, students can spend as little as $5000 on their education and still secure high-paying jobs.

She advised international students to focus on the cheapest available courses in their chosen career paths.

The woman's list of affordable universities included several options for international students in Canada.

The top recommendations included Aurora College with fees as low as $4000, Holland College which offers programs with fees as low as $9000.

The College of North Atlantic is another cost-effective choice, with fees starting as low as $9000. For those looking for a more affordable option, Selkirk College BC offers programs with fees as low as $5000.

She said;

“Cheapest Universities you should be attending as an international student in Canada. Stop wasting your money! The Canadian job market do not care how much you spent on your education.

"You can spend $5000 on your education and get a six figure job. Don’t waste your money on the school, Canada cares about your skills and not your certificate, or whether you went to college or you went to a university. So here are some cheapest universities you should be going to.”

Netizens react as lady posts cheapest universities in Canada

Netizens responded to the woman's post with curiosity and requested more information in the comment section.

The affordability of these universities has piqued their interest, as they seek to explore educational opportunities in Canada without incurring high expenses.

@Solana's baby reacted:

“Is it possible for me to enter there and change my school because mine is actually expensive and I don't want to reapply for another visa.”

@timmychukz reacted:

“How much will it cost to study medicine in in aurora college.”

@user3625077960453 said:

“Aurora College, do they do Nursing.”

Watch the video below:

Cheapest University in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there are numerous universities in Nigeria's education sector today. These institutions are divided into government-owned institutions and private ones owned by individuals, corporate bodies, and religious institutions. Which are the cheapest universities in Nigeria today, and how much do they charge in tuition fees?

Federal schools are those owned, managed, and funded by the federal government. Generally, students in federal institutions pay cheaper school fees than their counterparts in private universities. However, it is important to note that different faculties and departments within the same institution can be priced differently.

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is one of the higher institutions of learning owned and run by the Federal government of Nigeria. It was founded on 1 January 1988 and is located in Alabata Street, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. Apart from the fact that this institution boasts top-notch infrastructure, its tuition fees per department are relatively cheap.

Source: Legit.ng