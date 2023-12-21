A smart woman on TikTok has shared an amazing list of job opportunities suitable for students in Canada

A Nigerian woman caught the attention of netizens after revealing the job offers specifically targeted towards students in Canada.

The woman known as @relocatewithprecious’ on TikTok post listed several positions that are suitable for students looking to gain work experience and earn some extra income.

Nigerian lady shares job offers for students in Canada Photo credit: @relocatewithprecious/TikTok.

Woman's job recommendations for students in Canada trends

The job recommendations encompassed a wide range of opportunities for students in Canada.

The list included positions such as cleaners, housekeepers, baristas, Uber drivers, pizza cooks, and dog walkers.

These options presented students with a variety of choices, allowing them to explore different industries and gain valuable skills while balancing their studies.

She wrote via her official TikTok account:

“Jobs For Students in Canada; Cleaners, Housekeeper, Barista, Uber driver, Pizza cook, Dog walker.”

Netizens show interest in woman’s job recommendation

Netizens have responded to the woman’s post with great interest, showing enthusiasm for the diverse job options presented.

@Be watchful said;

“Very interested.”

@D Ren reacted:

“Is it available in London Ontario?”

@sirken said:

"How do I apply please?"

@soruuu commented:

"They pay well right?"

Watch the video below:

