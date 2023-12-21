A white man has taken to social media to highlight some new job opportunities now available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

He listed the low-skill roles while reading from a document, noting that they come with free visas and flight tickets

Internet users showed interest in the vacancies as the man went on to release his email address and phone number

There are new job openings in the UAE with free visas and flight tickets for successful applicants.

A white man, @hrkhadka, disclosed this in a now-viral video he uploaded on TikTok.

He said the jobs come with free visas and flight tickets. Photo Credit: @hrkhadka

According to him, interested applicants must be experienced in four-star and five-star hotels.

Reading from a document, he said some of the vacancies include the role of housemaid, housekeeper and laundry attendant.

He directed those interested in the roles to contact him via the phone number or email address displayed on his TikTok bio.

"Free jobs hiring in UAE. You can apply from UAE, GCC countries or Nepal. Send your CVs to the email given on my profile," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Internet users show interest

Zari said:

"Am a Ugandan and I already working in Saudi but I would like to apply for another job.

"Please is it possible to apply when am in Saudi?"

kellyoko2 said:

"Bro I really want to come over to your country I'm from Nigeria i need a job sponsorship."

user8724562288701 said:

"How can I get in touch with you."

ISHMAEL SEYRAM ROMEO said:

''They are asking Me to pay my medical fee to them through a payment link before I go for the medical examination in any hospital in Ghana am confused."

Embaros said:

"Nothing is free in this world be careful."

user4241590566197 said:

"I'm in Nigeria I'm interested I have experience for house help."

Tangeni Romeo said:

"Do we still have free things in this world?"

user5438807631746mel said:

"How to apply sir? Is it possible to apply here from the Philippines?"

UAE pushes for more work for citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had pushed for more job opportunities for its citizens.

The government is now strong-arming private firms into hiring local talent, intending to ensure Emiratis make up 10 percent of the private sector workforce by 2026.

Firms with over 50 employees that fail to fill two percent of their skilled jobs with Emiratis face being fined.

That has sparked a hiring drive, with recruiters noting a "flood of vacancies" from companies -- many of which won't be able to meet their targets.

