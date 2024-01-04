A Nigerian student graduated from UNN with a first-class honours degree in Management

He overcame many challenges and studied hard, motivated by his impressive performance in his first year

He also took up leadership roles and organized tutorials for his course-mates, aiming to impact people and build himself

Augustine Peter Kolawole was determined to excel when he set foot at the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 2018, so he defied all odds and achieved what many thought was impossible.

He graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) with a first-class honours degree in Management, breaking a 62-year-old record for his department with a CGPA of 4.87.

Kolawole’s journey to academic excellence was not easy. He came from an educationally less developed state and had one of the lowest scores in his post-UTME exam.

But he did not let that deter him from pursuing his dream of earning a bachelor’s degree. He was determined to rewrite his own story.

He enrolled in the UNN in 2018, after completing his national diploma at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic. He faced many challenges along the way, but he overcame them with resilience, grace, and hard work.

He was motivated by his impressive performance in his first year, where he scored a 4.84 CGPA out of 5.0. He maintained the same score in his second year, despite the increasing difficulty of his courses.

It was in his final year that he learned that the highest CGPA ever recorded in his department was 4.85, set by a former student 62 years ago.

He was inspired by the record holder, who told him that he could surpass him. He believed in himself and studied like never before. His efforts paid off when he found out that he made all A’s in his final year courses, which helped him break the record with a CGPA of 4.87.

Kolawole told Legit.ng that he was happy to complete his degree with a first class:

“I felt happy to be a graduate irrespective of my being the 4th best graduating student from UNN, I see First Class as a means to an end, not an end itself. My plans for the future: I would like to remain in academia and be passive in the industry.”

Kolawole’s story is one of inspiration, determination, and excellence. He is a shining example of what Nigerian students can achieve with the right mindset, attitude, and support.

