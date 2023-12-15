A businesswoman danced happily after delivering an empty box to a customer who sent a fake alert to her

In her Instagram post, she also mentioned that the customer would still pay the delivery fee before receiving the package

Netizens flooded the comments section with reactions to the incident as many praised the businesswoman

A businesswoman has left netizens in stitches after sharing her experience with a customer who sent fake alert.

In a hilarious video, the smart vendor danced joyfully after delivering an empty box to the customer.

Businesswoman deals with customer who sent fake alert Photo credit: @fabulousbymide/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman’s reaction to woman who sent her fake alert goes viral

She shared the video on social media showcasing her clever response to the deceptive act

According to the woman's post, the customer who had sent the fake alert received an empty box as a result.

Additionally, the woman identified as @fabulousbymide_ mentioned that the customer would still be required to pay the delivery fee before receiving her actual package.

She wrote;

“The customer that sent me fake alert have sent her empty box, she will still pay driver for delivery fee before she receive her package.”

Netizens applaud businesswoman's retaliation to customer who sent fake alert

The woman's video garnered widespread praise from netizens who flooded the comments section with applause for her creative response to the customer's deceptive behavior.

@thelmaxdesigners said:

“New update.”

@zionluxuries said:

“Perfect.”

@goodbuyghana commented:

“Don't give her a heart attack na.”

@aramzbelz_thrift_luxuryforless said:

“We love you, you did well.”

@rih_collections said:

“Fantastic.”

@thetyrabrand reacted:

“Plot twist.”

@kannike_kollections said:

“You did well.”

@xoniaesther said:

“Now you done share update wey we dey hide i dia eyes will see what dia mouth cannot talk.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng