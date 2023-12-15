A Nigerian woman has shared the incredible way she achieved a flat tummy after giving birth to her baby through a C-section

Despite having a big baby bump, the woman managed to return to her pre-pregnancy weight of 130 lbs through the use of an exercise stepper

Netizens were astounded by her ability to regain her figure after undergoing a tough C-section delivery

A Nigerian woman who snapped back to shape with her flat tummy after giving birth via C-section has inspired netizens.

Before her pregnancy period, the woman identified as @mirabel_elume on TikTok weighed 130 lbs, and remarkably, she was able to reach the same weight after giving birth.

Woman’s remarkable postpartum transformation stuns netizens

What amazed viewers even more was the fact that she achieved a flat tummy despite having a significant baby bump during her pregnancy.

She attributed her postpartum transformation to the use of an exercise stepper. This fitness equipment played a crucial role in helping her regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

Netizens in awe of lady's postpartum body

Netizens were left in awe by the woman's ability to regain her flat tummy after giving birth via C-section.

As she showcased her postpartum transformation, the comments section was filled with admiration for her determination and results.

Mum of 3 flaunts big tummy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has garnered attention and support from netizens after confidently showcasing her postpartum body.

With three babies in three years, she proudly embraced her big tummy and encouraged others to do the same.

Netizens have flooded the comments section, expressing agreement and admiration for her body-positive message.

