A viral video showed a woman who failed miserably in a basic test for auxiliary nursing at a man’s workplace

The man pointed out that the woman had an iPhone and a costly wig, but she could not answer a simple question

He displayed her test paper, which revealed that she scored only 3 out of 20

A video that captured the shocking moment when a woman who wanted to learn auxiliary nursing at a man’s home failed terribly in a rudimentary test has gone viral on social media.

The man, who was apparently her instructor, remarked that the woman was flaunting an iPhone and a lavish wig, but she lacked the basic knowledge required for the profession.

She failed the exam. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

He exposed her test paper to the camera, which showed that she only managed to get 3 correct answers out of 20 questions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Leoakah reacted:

“Teach her, since una no wan pay people wey go school.”

Charity said:

“Be like one girl I know,she sabi speak English but to spell na wahala.”

Ifymade_Lash:

“Ghost na only you dey always open my yansh outside.”

DHgOLgU commented:

“See handwriting sef.”

Victoria Smile:

“If una see the ones wey go school and sabi something una no go gree like that one.”

Debbie:

“Na them dy spoil this nursing profession.”

Stellahenry30:

“That is why you are to teach her.”

RichardDiva:

“If u see B.Sc Nursing holder like my sister now una go pay her N5Ok montly for everyday work without off days. I bless God she's in Canada now.”

M847474-:

“She spelt them how she pronounces them, you no go blame her.”

Joy636363:

“After everything will her salary pass 20k.”

Sweet natasha:

“Una don finally catch me.”

Source: Legit.ng