Despite stocking her shop to its fullest, a lady was not happy with the way business was going and cried out on social media

The unhappy lady said that it is almost 12pm but only one person has come to patronise her the whole day

Some persons suggested that reducing the prices of her wares will attract customers, while others advised her to explore spiritual options

A woman has cried out on social media that her business is experiencing low patronage.

The lady identified as Benyiwah Amoah shared a clip on TikTok showcasing how stocked her shop is and said that only one person has patronised her.

She lamented that it is almost 12 pm and wondered what could be responsible for her business problem.

From her video, it was observed that she deals in food items such as rice, noodles, cooking oil and tissue paper.

Her video went viral on the social media platform, amassing close to N100k views. It did her well as some netizens wanted to know where her shop was located, others simply proffered solutions to her.

Social media reactions

Mhariyam❤ said:

"The most annoying part is some people are selling the new goods for the old goods prices...God will punish you all...cheaters sorr."

solomon bonsu said:

"You’re even lucky you had someone to come and buy something from you , greedy will kill your business."

becky said:

"Pls seek a very powerful man of God to Anoint ur store for you.

"Pls is my humble advice also an option thanks."

Bra Quabena said:

"Go to a quiet room or place n cry to God .. social media won’t do anything for you .. my humble advice."

eveadams755 said:

"We haven't seen anything yet what are we going to use to buy the things. now that u people don't want to reduce the price of the things small."

Vonna said:

"The most painful part about this business is that most products expires so quickly and unexpe@ctedly.so imagine you not making sales..hm."

