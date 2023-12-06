A small-sized corps member has become a viral sensation owing to his eye-catching display during a camp Mr Macho contest

Full of confidence, the young man flexed his muscles as he threw his hat in the ring and made his mark in style

Many people commended the corps member for his high self-esteem which was evident throughout his performance

A video of a small-sized corps member taking part in his camp's Macho Man contest has thrilled internet users.

A lady, identified as Adediwuraola, who also served in the same Orientation Camp shared the video on TikTok.

The corps member's display entertained people. Photo Credit: @adedi_wuraola0

In the clip, the diminutive man stepped out shirtless as he entertained the crowd with his muscles. He flexed his muscles and went on to do push-ups.

His performance thrilled his colleagues as they hailed him, with some recording him with their phones.

Legit.ng gathered that the corps member is popularly known as 'HOD' and the incident happened at the Bayelsa Orientation Camp.

Mr Macho is one of the most popular competitions in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps and involves men showing off their huge muscles and strength.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved his confidence

Psychic Reader liliayna said:

"Wetin be this."

lorna e said:

"He's just raising shoulder like portable."

Della said:

"Welcome to Bayelsa, same place I camped."

Iyoghor Emmanuel said:

"Most confident guy have seen today bless him."

Arole Oluwapelumi said:

"This night was too hilarious."

Psedaily said:

"Wahala….HOD you dis guy will not rest ….We graduated together from thesame school …I love my guy."

Mrs Kim namjoon said:

"HOD don cast for camp too….. We want to the same school and his energy is top notch, he is very popular."

user6032338117613 said:

"I love his self confidence and self love .He felt good enough and that's the most important."

