Many Nigerians have expressed excitement over an emerging video of a Nigerian student and his oyinbo lecturer

The student set his camera and lip-synced a popular song to the academic who played along well

While some people suggested they would make a good couple, others related their relationship to what was obtainable in Nigerian universities

A Nigerian man got many people gushing after sharing a video in which he featured his pretty white lecturer.

"Tiktok video with your lecturer," the excited student captioned the clip he uploaded on social media.

She played with her student happily. Photo Credit: @parksway8

In the clip, the lovely academic played along as the student lip-synced the remix of the song 'Odo' by Kidi which featured Mayorkun and Davido.

The woman looked into his eyes and smiled as she kept up with her student who is a content creator. At some point, she played with her glasses. The clip has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved the student-lecturer relationship

MrTiMeCrAfT said:

"Na Only Nigeria Men go run this matter perfectly Clean and make it Stainless."

Oluchi Chukwu said:

"This woman don fall in love ooo. Na AAAAAA Like this now."

user8014909452272 said:

"Please Marry her both of you bond."

Dencycutie said:

"Talking stage ke,this woman don fall yakata ☺️,see as she de blush."

Bahdboi-habibi said:

"Not my Absu lecturer telling you “ do you really want to graduate ?”

PDOY said:

"First thing I did was to check the lecturer hand to see if she's married and thank she's not because that woman is already in love o."

Ria said:

"Teacher and student...I don't know what you guys are thinking but heaven is the goal."

Omalicha Tee said:

"Una 2 like una self, na who go fes talk be the problem now."

Nigerian man plays with female Chinese teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was seen playing with his fine Chinese teacher.

In a cute clip, they both spoke Chinese and the pretty teacher giggled all the while she spoke with her student.

As they conversed, the young man who seemed to have a close relationship with her petted her braids. The student described the lady as a "great teacher."

Many people who reacted to the clip said they would have loved to understand the Mandarin they spoke.

Source: Legit.ng