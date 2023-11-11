A corps member has gained attention after sharing a video of herself rocking her oversized NYSC khaki

The uniform which was given to her at the orientation camp was too big for her as she had a small stature

In the video, she showcased her creativity and resourcefulness by altering and modifying the uniform to fit her perfectly

A TikTok user @poshmata has shared a video revealing the stark difference between the oversized National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform she received and the perfectly fitted one she altered for herself.

In the video, Poshmata humorously mentioned that her shoes made her laugh and that the trousers given to her were longer than some relationships.

Corps member flaunts oversized khaki Photo credit: @poshmata/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Smallish corps member goes viral after sharing video of oversized NYSC uniform

Poshmata's video has garnered widespread attention for her resourcefulness and creativity in altering the uniform.

By taking matters into her own hands, she was able to transform the oversized uniform into a well-fitted one which she was proud to rock.

Reactions trail video of corps member on oversized NYSC uniform

Netizens have flooded the comments section with messages of admiration for Poshmata. Others found the clip hilarious.

@Lala small no small said:

“Okay my size go de.”

@Owenskilala reacted:

“Am super proud of you. Not people at home using that word condition you made it dear.”

@Ademide commented:

“Congratulations momma.”

@Destiny Samuel said:

“Congratulations darling.”

@Adeola commented:

“Congrats.”

@bernicee asked:

"Your measurements wasn't taken?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng