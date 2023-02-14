A hilarious video of a young corps member proposing to his girlfriend on his knees has gone viral online

In the clip shared via TikTok, he was still trying to insert the ring on her finger when another corps member appeared on the scene

The second man immediately used his new naira notes to get the lady's attention and take her away

A hilarious prank video shared on popular app, TikTok, has kept social media users in stitches.

In the funny clip, a corps member was seen all smiles as he went down his knees to propose to a fellow corps member with small stature.

Pretty corps member with small stature Photo Credit: @alameen_ay

Source: TikTok

While proposing and putting the engagement ring on the lady's finger, another young corps member walked by and observed the situation before bringing out some new naira notes.

He flashed the new money before the lady who immediately shifted from her kneeling boyfriend to the young man holding the new money.

She chased him around with a smile on her face and the young man began to spray on her the new notes.

The kneeling boyfriend stood up in bewilderment as he watched the duo with shock and arms akimbo.

What however attracted netizens to the video was the fact that the young lady was so full of happiness despite her small stature.

Social media reactions

@muhammad_imam42 wrote:

"U made her feel important this not only funny but that lady deserves to smile u did a good job."

@mamza1515 said:

"My course mate she is very kind."

@ebukagabby said:

"He made her happy everyone deserves happiness."

@sophiaprinces830 wrote:

"This life no balance."

@user9849643041912 said:

"Love of money is d root of evil."

@fatmeenah said:

"What a cute smile."

@joynduke said:

"Nobody talk about her move with smile."

@ogwagold wrote:

"Nothing 6 o'clock no go see for morning devotion hand."

@theresatz4 said:

"Money will finish but true love never finish."

@hhhhhhh commented:

"Omo u just dey wine her."

@gracebbby5 commented:

"Abeg wat just happened?"

@mamah_gift wrote:

"It's your fault why didn't you wear the ring sharp sharp, you were just waiting now see."

@mutnalove277487008 said:

"This year na to marry who get new naira note."

@omalichacherry said:

"Why was he taking forever to put the ring?"

@othmanzainab4 added:

"We, Allah sarki fateen Inna, missed you here in Zaria."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman falls in love with blind man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mariam, a Nigerian woman has been trending online over her marriage to a blind man. Mariam tied the knot with Toyin Bello, a liquid soap vendor who lost his sight about seven years ago.

When asked why she got married to Bello, Mariam said she fell in love with him and closed her ears to all negative remarks from people. Toyin told BBC Pidgin that his brother had brought Mariam to him, saying she was interested in marrying him. According to Toyin, he was surprised when the lady insisted on getting married to him.

He asked why and she said she loved him. Mariam on her part recounted how she was mocked by friends who wondered why a blind man would tickle her fancy.

Source: Legit.ng