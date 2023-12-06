Nigerian international singer Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, ignited another round of uproar online

A video recently popped up online capturing a controversial moment between the Afrobeats musician and the officers of the law

The Unavailable hitmaker was seen smoking a blunt of grass freely in the midst of Nigerian police who were in uniform

An internet frenzy has emerged after a video surfaced showing Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, puffing on a joint while in the company of police officers who were on duty.

Davido was seen sitting in the back of his car as he smoked freely and spoke to the police officers who were protecting him.

Davido smoking in front of police officers trend Credit: @drpenking, @davido

Source: Instagram

The footage of the incident has since gone viral after an X (formerly known as Twitter) user called out the attention of Nigerians.

The caption that accompanied the video read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Davido smoking wed in front of the police. Yet they'll tell you no one is above the law," the user wrote.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video

Internet users were furious at the scene, with differing views on whether Davido's behaviour reflected a lack of respect for the law or a display of his privileged status.

See their comments below:

@BarcaPrincipal:

"Laws are only meant for poor people in Nigeria."

@Loud_life9:

"Law has eyes and also knows who Dey feed am."

@Flowkeei:

"Now you know there are people far above the law."

@mazi_bitcoins:

"The law is for the lower class."

@Ace___Diamond:

"They’re not police, there’re security and bodyguards you get it now?"

@Dee6teen:

"How sure are you that’s we.d? and it’s even in his car that has it windows wind up not in front of them privately."

@billian01:

"Secure the bag, @davido big coz me self Mopol don tie we.d for me to smoke when I never sabi tie, just make the money in anywhere in the world. Law are made to be broke and paid for."

Davido praises Stonebwoy’s wife food

The singer left many salivating after he publicly appreciated his colleague and friend Stonebwoy’s wife for the tasty indigenous food she has served him.

In a post spotted by Legit.ng, the Timeless hitmaker expressed his gratitude and joy for the warm welcome he received from the dancehall superstar and his family.

The DMW boss’ post appeared to have stirred some conflicting reactions between Nigerian and Ghanaian delicacies.

Source: Legit.ng