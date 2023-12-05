Nigerian singer Portable recently attended the British Fashion Awards, and from indications, he had a good time

In a video sighted online, Portable was seen in the company of rapper Skepta and his crew as he showed off his dance steps

The men tried to copy the Zazu crooner as he crossed his legs and flailed his arm, but they ended up cheering him on instead

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, showed off his usual trenches side even though he was at an awards ceremony in London.

Recall that the singer attended the British Fashion Awards after linking up with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta.

Portable shows off trenches dance in London Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@goldmynetv

In a video sighted online, the Zazu crooner donned a designer two-piece and created a scene as he showed off his dance moves at the event.

Portable did his famous trenches dance at the centre of attraction, flanked by Skepta and his people with other onlookers.

The singer crossed his legs and threw his arms around as he bounced effortlessly from side to side.

The rapper and his men couldn't keep up with following Portable, and they cheered him on as he ended the dance with his menacing shoulders up stance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's dance video

Different hilarious reactions greeted the viral clip, read some of the comments below:

1960___sng:

"Wahala still dey come no b portable again? Make Skepta enjoy this moment before wahala visit."

officialmax121:

"Make he no pull cloth oo."

2iceastall:

"Portable don win their heart like that. Otilo bayen."

iamolayeankaa:

"I love the way he brought himself to fame even with all his encounters with everyone around him!!!"

odystix:

"At least he never start to dey climb speaker."

iamdmix:

"Make one oyinbo sha no whine portable there, he fit scatter that place."

celebrityimage1:

"Skepta go soon rip Portable."

Portable runs around like a child in the snow

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer, in a video, let out shouts of excitement and lamentations in his usual fashion.

In his clips, the singer expressed excitement and surprise as he experienced snow for the first time.

Despite how cold it was, the singer stood outside an apartment with a wad of foreign cash in hand, dishing out unsolicited advice about keeping one's source of income a secret.

