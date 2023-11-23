Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has sparked a debate online about his sound and growth as a musician with a video

In the clip, the musician, dressed in all-black in the studio, sampled the beat of a new song

While some netizens praised him for finding his sound and sticking to it, others shared different opinions

Anidugbe Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, might be dropping a new hit soon, and a video of him sampling a beat in the studio has raised anticipation.

In a viral clip online, the singer was seen in the studio dancing along to a beat that filtered through the speakers.

Kizz Daniel's video sparks reactions Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@OneJoblessBoy

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel, who made a song with his twins months ago, smiled knowingly as he enjoyed what he just worked on.

Recall that he singer has been in the news lately because of his bouncer Kelvin Power who featured in challenges and skits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's video

The clip generated mixed reactions, with most people commending the singer. Read some comments below:

@Templegaurd:

"He has discovered his sound. Once an artist discovers a particular rhythm and sound that suits their style, it’s bangers from then on."

@senatorchuba:

"Baba no dey miss."

@Veekayssss:

"Kizz Daniel, no dy ever evolve?"

@divfee:

"Time to win Grammy."

@KinqKudos:

"He should just stick to dropping singles, dropping banger albums is not for him."

@tundeoladun:

"One thing is, most of his songs have similar beat and rhythm, but I swear, they will always come out as hits! As a matter of fact, they always hit differently! He’s blessed!"

@OSIVUE01:

"Kiss Daniel should be given his flowers tho man is good fr."

@alamugu:

"Part of what sells this guy is his on-screen personality. He seems like a good dude."

@heisOG:

"No be Odoyewu be this?"

@IjewemenFortune:

"Kizz style of music is just different."

