Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, could not hide his astonishment at the news that fast-rising singer Oladips may still be alive

Legit.ng previously reported that young talent held social media in fear, with a series of videos confirming he was ill before he gave the ghost

Days later, a new video of the Lalakukulala hitmaker popped up, showing him without his dreads and looking frail

Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has reacted to reports that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji, best known as Oladips, may still be alive.

Legit.ng reported on November 15 about the news of Oladips' death as it went viral throughout social media.

MI reacts to Oladips's resurrection Credit: @oladipsoflife, @miabaga

However, a new clip surfaced online on November 23, revealing he might be alive.

Commenting on the issue, MI wrote:

"Oladips resurrected? Or wazzzz going on

"Welcome back to life."

Nigerians react to MI Abaga's post

@KhidowBaba:

"Even you know whats going my GOAT, just leave it in the middle."

@HardinDude:

"MI such a nice guyyyyy. E say welcome back."

@successchoco:

"After two weeks, he came back from the dead."

@AfrokonnectNG:

"It's unfortunate when individuals resort to insensitive actions, causing doubt and skepticism. Public figures should be mindful of the impact their behavior can have on others and the public's perception."

@ladyhon_:

"Be like na Lazarus wey Jesus raise from the dead."

@fataiolajide3:

"The guy allow you type RIP on social media I read your message very well on that day give advice to all this young cat not to do that again."

Is Oladips Alive?

Nigerians were left in shock as friends and colleagues of the late rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, claimed he was alive.

In a new update, a Nigerian musician, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, better known as Qdot, took to Instagram on Thursday night, November 16, to announce, to everyone's astonishment, that his friend was still alive and well.

Another close associate of the singer known as Sircoolest took to his Instagram stories to confirm it.

