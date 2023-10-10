Videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard have surfaced online sparking enthusiastic reactions from netizens

In one of the videos, he was seen at the gym and his presence caused an uproar among onlookers

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many commenting on his body physique

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard flexing his muscles at the gym have set social media ablaze with excitement.

A series of videos trending online showcased his impressive physique, drawing admiration from netizens across various platforms.

Kizz Daniel's macho bodyguard hits the gym Photo credit: @kelvinpower82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The footage has garnered significant attention, leaving users in awe of his body stature.

Enthusiastic fans seek photo opportunities with Kizz Daniel's bodyguard

In one of the viral videos, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard was seen surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic fans at the gym.

People rushed to take pictures with the muscular protector, eager to capture a moment with the celebrity's trusted guardian.

The sight of the crowd gathering around him highlighted the impact he has made on both Kizz Daniel's fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Reactions trail trending videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard

@Meli_Ann said:

“Controlled chaos E.”

@ABIDOLU said:

“Lovely boss. more wins, more laurels sir.”

@Leonwizdom06 reacted:

“Big boss AWA.”

@FORTE OF LERE reacted:

“Na so, surulere to the world egbon mi.”

Mma__worldwide said:

"I wan marry d bouncer."

Ral_nwogu commented:

"See how human is protecting fellow human. Now think about of how God is protecting his children. He said cannot forsake us! Thank you father God."

Mhiz_mani stated:

"Na bouncer come be celebrity sef."

Miz_gloow added:

"Abeg where can I see this bouncer cos I just hammer small 10k."

_best___choice reacted:

"Even kizz Daniel sef fit collect if he no waka go front wel."

Watch the video below:

Female bouncer kits up, dances in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who works as a bouncer has made a clip, asking people to tell her their opinions about female bouncers.

In the clip, the lady wore a face mask with her body all kitted up for work. She danced, maintaining a dramatic facial look in the TikTok video. People had many things to say when she asked: "What do you hear about female bouncers?"

While some people said that the female bouncers should not be toyed with, others believed that they could be very strict. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Source: Legit.ng