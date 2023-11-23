A video of Wizkid arriving at a Muslim gathering in the Lekki area of Lagos state is trending online

The music star, who arrived at the venue alongside his security detail, respectfully greeted some women at the gathering

Another clip showed the moment he prostrated to greet his dad as he on a vacant seat beside him

Nigerian international act Ayo Ibrahim Balogun Wizkid has continued to make headlines with his random courtesy visits.

A trending video on social media showed the moment the singer arrived at a Muslim gathering in what some netizens claimed to be prayers for his late mother.

Wizkid prostrates to greet his dad. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the short video, Wizkid arrived at the event in a simple outfit as he greeted some older women at the gathering.

Another video showed when he prostrated to greet his dad, who was already at the venue, before sitting on a vacant chair beside him.

Watch the trending video of Wizkid arriving at a Muslim gathering below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid paid a courtesy visit to KWAM 1 in Ijebu, where he met the Awujale.

What people are saying about Wizkid's presence at a Muslim gathering

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens applauded Wizkid for being respectful. See their comments below:

packagedjteejuiz:

"Wizkid mom burial made him realize some things,some family ties and all and he’s doing the work."

theibukunoluwa1:

"Yoruba culture will humble you I love it."

horla_bnxn:

"Every steps him take na soft soft... No pressure."

famushair:

"This guy sha the love I have for him is what I can't really explain Wizkid till death."

raymondmarcel29:

"Obedient and humble child of God."

bolexxy_footwear_:

"This man just Dey live life with cruise."

succeed_ogo:

"Get money he get why, see those woman stand up for Wizzy Asin get money in your family and get massive respect only money stop nonsense."

m.meedae:

"Na our house remain wey wiz never come."

_hewaife:

"Alfa Ibrahim ."

What Wizkid said about Nollywood

Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid, in an old video, rated Nollywood above Hollywood.

The singer, who made headlines after sharing the kind of roles he would love to act in movies, spoke on the need for special talent and skills to thrive in Nollywood.

"I don’t know if I can ever act in Nollywood movies because I don’t know if I’m that funny," he said.

Source: Legit.ng