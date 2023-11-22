A young man’s joyous dance after becoming a father went viral on TikTok

The man was seen dancing inside a hospital, surrounded by people who celebrated with him

They threw powder on him as he danced ecstatically, expressing his happiness at the birth of his child

A video showing a young man’s jubilant dance after he became a father for the first time was flooded with views and comments on a video on TikTok.

The man was captured on camera dancing with abandon inside a hospital corridor, surrounded by a crowd of people who joined him in his celebration.

Man dances happily. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They threw colourful powder on him as he danced ecstatically, expressing his happiness and gratitude at the arrival of his newborn child.

The video was a heartwarming display of fatherhood and joy, and it touched the hearts of many viewers who congratulated him and wished him well.

Watch the video below:

User62660433713264 reacted:

“Congratulations dear I tap from the blessings.”

Jprettydorz4 said:

“Congratulations i tap from this blessing.”

Ngozi ldenyi wrote:

“Congratulations Aunt Nurse indeed your the best. Am charting from F.C.T. Abuja. I can't wait to meet you I smile.”

User7041178618051 commented:

“I taped from this blessing inshallah.”

Oranuobianuju:

“A big congratulations to yoU both more Grace and blessing,s in your home.”

Quinrack:

“Congratulations honey.”

User885947553635:

“Congratuiation my dear may the Almighty Allah bless the mother and the baby and bless all those who are in need of children including me b4 2024.”

Young man sprays money on his father after final examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showing how a young man showered gratitude to his father after his final examination has stirred massive reactions online.

In the short clip posted by a Tiktoker named @makeup goddess on 17 November, the man was seen spraying his father some stack of naira notes.

He also threw some notes in the air for his colleagues too.

Nigerian father dances happily in video

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok user named @jenn_ifah has shared a video of her father dancing energetically at her wedding, filled with pride and excitement.

The footage captured the beautiful moment showcasing the love and joy her father felt on the special day.

Netizens took to the comments section to express their delight as they related to the hilarious video.

Source: Legit.ng