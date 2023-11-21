A heart-warming video of a granddaughter and her grandpa’s playful moment went viral on TikTok

The elderly man had taken some books out of the car to give to her, but she saw that he was in a bad mood and decided to cheer him up

She started a fun game with her grandpa, who joined in and soon looked more relaxed

A touching video of a young girl and her grandfather’s playful exchange melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video showed how the girl tried to brighten up her grandfather’s day when he seemed to be in a grumpy mood.

Family plays together. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayowa17

Source: TikTok

The grandfather had brought out some books from the car to give to his granddaughter, but she noticed that he was not smiling and looked unhappy.

She decided to cheer him up a little by play fighting with him. The video was a beautiful demonstration of their loving relationship and how a simple gesture can make a big difference.

Many viewers commented on how sweet and adorable the video was and how it reminded them of their own grandparents.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OMama Tee Vibes reacted:

“Abike fi daddy mi sile now.”

Onike27 said:

“Daddy is so calm Aswear you shall live to eat the fruit of your labor sir.”

Somebody's son:

“Abike wahala e po.”

Slim_shawty:

“This girl get wahala”

User4328194067714:

“More good life.”

Aishat:

“Happy birthday daddy wa.”

Gràcé:

“Happy birthday to grandpa.”

Omo idanre:

“Happy birthday sir good memories.”

Ayomide 94:

“Happy birthday sir Cee.”

EUNICE:

“Happy birthday to you sir.”

Source: Legit.ng