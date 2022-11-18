A video clip showing how a young man got his father praying for him after his final examination has got many people talking

A viral video showing how a young man showered gratitude to his father after his final examination has stirred massive reactions online.

In the short clip posted by a Tiktoker named @makeup goddess on 17 November, the man was seen spraying his father some stack of naira notes.

Young man spraying notes of naira on his father after his final examination

He also threw some notes in the air for his colleagues too.

His father showers prayer on him

The young man has earlier gotten his father praying for him while on his knees before he stood up to spray him the notes.

Many people praised him for honouring his father and for showing him such depth of love

Watch the video below:

As of the moment of writing this report, the video has garnered over 700 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Frendasuga said:

"Una wey get papa abekk even if na ritual,show dem love abek e no easy to train pickin,i cnt wait to do dix to my mum dad sha don die since"

Humble Mercy said:

"The fact he allowed his dad sign first"

"omo see the way am crying May God bless him and keep him alive for you"

QUEEN said:

"Congrats man❤️…u are lucky he is alive to see u graduate"

Faith Shamaki react:

"I love this, tears just rolling down I wish my dad is alive to eat the fruit of his labour"

AJIBOcrypto react:

"same thing I will do for my dad and my mom as I will be graduating next year 2023. please y'all should pray for me"

@#lucyprincess567 said :

"this is touching awwn God bless you and him congratulations gee this is nice"

Franca chi said:

"Ur children will honour you for this and mau the four watches of the earth bless you. ise"

Source: Legit.ng