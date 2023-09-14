A video captures a Nigerian father's exuberant dance moves and excitement at his daughter's wedding

A video showed the man dancing so happily and showcasing different moves as his 'stubborn' daughter wedded

Netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious comments as they reacted to the joyous display

A TikTok user named @jenn_ifah has shared a video of her father dancing energetically at her wedding, filled with pride and excitement.

The footage captured the beautiful moment showcasing the love and joy her father felt on the special day.

Dad celebrates as his daughter gets married Photo credit: @jenn_ifah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She wrote;

“POV: My father when his stubborn daughter just got married.”

A proud father's moment

Netizens took to the comments section to express their delight as they related to the hilarious video.

Many noted that they could imagine their fathers dancing with equal enthusiasm on their wedding day.

Reactions trail video of dad dancing on daughter's wedding day

The heartwarming display struck a chord with viewers, evoking nostalgic memories and bringing smiles to their faces.

@franklinlayefa said:

“Note: no refunds after payment.”

@M.'Excel_Simon commented:

“My dad right now lle cause l'll be going to my husband's house this month.”

@Amy love commented:

“The way he laughed & like he was telling his son-inlaw, she's your problem now.”

@Vicky Deni Faleye reacted:

“He'll be like ‘she's another man's problem now.’”

@Ayomitide reacted:

“My father when he dash me out, we don fight this morning on top my phone all.”

@Ghreyciey reacted:

“His problems have been carried away.”

@Omalikoko reacted:

“My mama go dance pass.”

@Mhiz Gadzama said:

“This will be my father on my wedding day.”

@baniimovo said:

“His like. She's your problem now.”

@tochimadu2 said:

“Lol amen my dad would dance like this on my wedding.”

@RARE GEM reacted:

“My dad will dance even more.”

Watch the video below:

Father dances at daughter's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video that captured the fathers of the bride and groom having fun and making some dance moves at their children’s wedding has warmed hearts.

In the clip, the two proud fathers embraced each other warmly before heading to the stage for a friendly dance-off. They both displayed their joy and excitement as they grooved to the music, while their children were sitting next to each other and cheering them on.

The video showed the dads trying to outdo each other with their dancing skills and having a lot of fun in the process. Many people who watched the video said it was the dream of every child to watch such a loving scene and praised the fathers too.

Source: Legit.ng