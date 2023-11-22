A group called Afo Youth Mobility (AYM) came to the aid of a young Nigerian girl from Keffi who had lost her leg to a snakebite

The girl had to undergo a leg amputation after a snake bit her at her school, and the group decided to enrol her in a different school for her safety and well-being

The Chairman of AYM urged the new school to protect the girl from stigma, bullying, and any unfortunate incidents

Girl gets unexpected support from group. Photo Credit: Facebook/@nasarawamirror

Source: Facebook

The group, which aims to empower and uplift the youth in the region, decided to enrol her in a different school that could offer her better facilities and security for her physical and emotional needs.

The Chairman of AYM, Barrister Dauda Kana, who personally visited the girl and her family, urged the new school authorities to protect the girl from any form of stigma, bullying, and harassment that might affect her academic performance and mental health.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bulus Promise reacted:

“Same thing happen in sabon gari secondary school last week a snake bite the lady do to punishment a teacher ask her to Cut grasses.”

Isa Adam Musa said:

“May God bless her.”

Daniel Akure Velumun:

“Nice one.”

Sadiq Usman Kana:

“That's good congratulations to the AYM.”

Oboshi Sunday:

“Kudos my Bar.”

Source: Legit.ng