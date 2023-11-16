A young lady has taken to social media to excitedly break the news of her little brother's relocation to Canada

She shared a video showing the little boy displaying his passport and how they got ready for his migration

Many internet users who watched the video celebrated with the lady and her family, with some wishing the same for themselves

A little Nigerian boy has relocated to the North American country of Canada, leaving his family behind.

His elder sister, @moshalewa48, excitedly broke the news on the social media platform TikTok.

The little boy relocated to Canada. Photo Credit: @moshalewa48

@moshalewa48 showed how her family bought foodstuffs in the market and packed them in a bag for the relocation.

She shared a clip of the kid with her and a picture of him with his passport. Other pictures she shared were taken at the airport. Family members posed with the lad.

The lady said she and the rest of the family would definitely miss him.

Watch the video below:

People celebrated with her family

Abena Bafoah said:

"Congratulations, I receive my travelling blessings in Jesus name Amen I will be next to testify Amen and Amen."

Oluwasanmi Ojo Femi said:

"He can go as an unaccompanied minor and he will be taken care of just that someone will be waiting for him at the airport at point of entry."

adewunmiadenupebi15 said:

"Congratulations I tap for my siblings ijn."

Diamond said:

"Congratulations I tap from the blessings."

sandra said:

"Congratulations little bro I will come there too Amen."

maryakele said:

"Congratulations little one.. may God protect you."

YESHUA’S prince. said:

"Congratulations more joy and happiness in Jesus mighty name AMEN!"

Kelly nash said:

"I will keep congratulating others till my own times comes."

Chisom said:

"This is what I want for my siblings they deserve the best congratulations to your bro."

