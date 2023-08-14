A kind Nigerian lady who did not have much decided to help a man with his transport fare of N500

The lady broke into tears when the man said he never needed help but just wanted to test how kind she was

Days after, the man returned to her with a box filled with naira notes to appreciate her willingness to help

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady was super grateful when a man approached her and presented her with a box of naira notes.

In a previous video, the man acted as if he was poor, asking for transport money. Despite the lady's medical condition, she gave him N500.

The lady cried as she got the box filled with the money. Photo source: @dexycreation

Source: Instagram

Lady gets N500k and medical sponsorship

She was surprised when the man added more money to her N500. She spoke about spending much every three weeks to treat her diabetes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a new clip, the lady's joy knew no bounds when she saw the money people had contributed to her through the man.

She got N500k and sponsorship for her medical care. The lady said:

"God who am I that you have shown me mercy?"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

labisi_esther said:

"This is how God will show up for someone here this new day!!! Amen."

jahsonjacob said:

“'Who am I that you have shown mercy' broke me! God continually bless and uplift you sir."

maobudtv said:

"Honestly I’m feeling emotional right now, @dexycreation thanks for making the world a better place to live."

tosanamatosero4 said:

"Helping one person might nt change d whole world bt it could change d world for one person."

solaolaibi_gaji said:

"God will continue to bless you."

botellascubesdrinks said:

"GOD will continue to bless everyone that contributed for her."

ochi_agu said:

"I just cried like I literally cried may God bless you."

haywhy_ay said:

"I’m literally crying right now…..God bless you."

seasonedmonograms_____ said:

"All Glory To God Almighty, May He Continue To Work In Our Favour @dexycreation God Bless You."

Lady abroad builds house for mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a grateful daughter made her mother reap the fruit of her labour on her. After spending one year and two months abroad, she sent money home.

The money was used to build a beautiful house for the mother. The 25-year-old teacher (@lusanda_jiba) was proud of what she could do for the woman at a young age.

Man rewarded for loyalty

In other news, a man was given N308 million free because he was always coming to work daily at Burger King for 27 years.

The man, Kevin Ford, worked for Burger King at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, for nearly three decades.

Source: Legit.ng