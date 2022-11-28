A Nigerian lady identified as JoJo of Lele has surprised a woman with a provision shop full of goods

In a heartwarming clip, the kind girl led the woman to the shop and informed her that it belonged to her

The excited woman jumped for joy and knelt to thank the good Samaritan who helped her stand on her feet again

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received accolades for her kind gesture to a stranger.

An emotional video showed the moment she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop.

Lady surprises woman with provision shop Photo Credit: JoJo of Lele/TikTok

Source: UGC

The woman looked so shocked after hearing that the shop belonged to her. She jumped up and screamed with so much happiness as someone filmed her.

The grateful woman went ahead to shower prayers on the kind lady as she appreciated her for the kind act.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video via Instagram, JoJo of Lele said:

"I gifted this woman a shop full of goods and her reaction will melt your hearts."

Social media reactions

@jay_strands said:

"God! Reaching people like this has been my dream don’t stop! Is well."

@ahmedtaofeek590 wrote:

"Hmmmm this is so lovely I can understand and I pray you he happy too insha Allah."

@assiddiqyy_asileke1 added:

"It shall be well with u my sister I was crying the way am watching it I don't know what to say u do good."

@brainie7 reacted:

"How can I like this a million times, for the very first time I believe that people genuinely bless people online..God bless you in all ramification."

@apostleasiwaju1 added:

"From today I must make sure I pray for u. God bless u for what u have done. Find a way to talk to me I want to tell u something very important."

@jesusbaby455 added:

"God bless you all that are involve in this kind of a thing I pray God enrich your pocket."

Watch the video below:

Kind boss gifts househelp loads of cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kisumu woman has warmed many hearts after gifting her house girl several goodies as appreciation for work well done in 2021.

The woman identified as Effie Keens Kaano thought it wise to reward her domestic help of two years as she breaks for the holidays. Speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko, the mother of one said she gifted her house girl cash, a smartphone and another feature phone for her mum along with a handbag so that she would not go home for Christmas empty-handed.

Her nanny, identified as Nancy could not hide her joy as she received the gifts from her which were beautifully displayed on a chart that had a lovely message.

Source: Legit.ng