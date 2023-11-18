A Nigerian lady, Aduragbemi, has put a big smile on a mother's face as she paid rent for two years for her

The single mother who has eight kids was living in an uncompleted building before help came her way

Many Nigerians who watched her video became emotional as they advised her on family planning

A Nigerian lady, Aduragbemi, who is popular for showing great kindness to poor people as she spotlights their stories, has done it again.

The lady saw a mother of 8 children without a supporting husband living in an uncompleted building with her kids.

The mother of 8 kids knelt to praise her helper. Photo source: @a.a_clown2

Source: TikTok

Single mother got free apartment

On the day she was going to surprise them after hearing their pitiful story, she told them to get dressed for an outing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When the lady eventually showed them the apartment she rented for them, the mother went on her knees in joy.

The kind lady also bought food provisions and a cooker for the mother to use in their well-tiled apartment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

obj said:

"Congratulations but 8 kids is to much abah life is not funny any where."

Itz Chiamaka said:

"I want to give her 1 million Naira."

julesworld_0 said:

"See friend sha. Not the mumu wey i dey pack everywhere."

Ayomide said:

"Watching this and crying Miss Audra u will never know poverty they will not insult God from u u won’t lack again and again."

Olayemi Vivian said:

"I like her friend genuine happiness for her."

user24457763754244 said:

"God bless everyone that change this woman story."

Oseni Oluwashina sam said:

"Aduragbemi God is using you to clean the tears of the less and abandoned poor people. God will continue to bless you abundantly."

Princess Roja said:

"Advice her to go and go family planning,because it’s sure she will want to have fun,she’s still a young woman but family planning will keep her save."

Man rented house for woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian man (@ositapopcorn) who loves to help strangers get a better life put a big smile on a woman's face.

In an earlier video, he approached the mother of two and was surprised that she paid N3,000 monthly rent for a swampy house.

Source: Legit.ng