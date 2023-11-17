A Nigerian woman in the UK revealed how to access free food in a viral TikTok video

She explained the steps involved in registering and obtaining a voucher for the food bank

She said she learnt about the service from another parent at her child’s school

In a captivating video that went viral on TikTok, a Nigerian woman living in the UK shared her secret of how to get free food from a local food bank.

She narrated the simple process of registering online and receiving a voucher that entitled her to a generous amount of groceries.

Nigerian lady shows food bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@merksa34

Source: TikTok

She also revealed that she discovered this amazing opportunity from another parent who had a child attending the same school as hers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

HairSays said:

“Is for people who are genuinely struggling?”

Maksat responded:

“But that's exactly why I made the video.. for people who are struggling and need it.”

User93889383892 wrote:

“Your friend is a good friend. Many people will know this but will keep it to themselves. Please greet her 4 me. God will bless her.”

Jeff:

“E no go work for Naija.. only 2 pple way to enter there go clear everything finish.”

Nothing witty:

“I donate to my food bank regularly. L'm glad yoU've posted this video so people now there's help available if they need it.”

Aplesonic:

“I trust nija people na everyday Dem go dey go there, they even send back home in Nigeria.”

Jennie:

“Pls is there any in Nigeria? cos I want to visit there too.”

Nivera:

“Luse to see it but i am shy to enter.”

Maksat also responded:

“Just Google food bank near me.”

Source: Legit.ng