Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused an online stir for interesting reasons

Just recently, the mother of two posted new photos on her Instagram page, and the snaps raised questions

A number of netizens claimed that the movie star's hips were not really how she presented them in the pictures

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is back in the news, and this time, it is about her newfound shapely stature.

The movie star had many netizens asking questions about her body after she posted new photos on her Instagram timeline.

Fans accuse Regina Daniels of photoshopping her hips. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the snaps, the billionaire's wife was seen rocking a blue tank top paired with a Gucci bucket hat, blue jeans, and white sunglasses.

Regina put her beautiful hips on display as she showed off her hourglass shape. In the post's caption, the mum of two lamented about being tired and not having the time to go on a vacation.

She wrote:

“Long time no fine girl Been so so busy lately ! I need a vacation which I can definitely go on but can’t seem to find the time!”

See her photos below:

Fans claim Regina Daniels photoshopped her hips

Shortly after Regina Daniels posted her new photos, her comment section was bombarded by fans who shared their thoughts. While some gushed over her, others accused her of editing her hips to look bigger.

Read some of their comments below:

only1mathair:

“The photoshop for d first pic just too much sha but then nor dey correct Odogwu wetin to do.”

gorgeous_aivilo:

“Lol this editing too much for the hips shaa.”

ashabi_ade11:

“Na God save your hand for that first pic, the editor wan cut am ni sha.”

juleeberry.11:

“Nobody fit convince me say Gina no do her waist and bum bcos e too set naa .”

nigeriatotheworld1:

“It's giving soft girl.”

vaghware_:

“It’s the silent bbl for me. We were not informed.”

official_lino_zee:

“If you never do Nyash you no follow for trend.”

