A Nigerian lady surprised her younger sister with a new phone, and the video of her sister’s reaction went viral on TikTok

The little sister, who was holding the phone, showed how thankful she was for receiving a new phone of such quality

In the video, the lady said that the phone had boosted her confidence and showed how she would behave after getting the phone

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who gifted her younger sister a new phone has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video showed the adorable reaction of the little sister, who could not contain her joy and gratitude for the generous present.

She was so excited. Photo credit: @icebella06

Source: TikTok

She hugged the phone tightly and thanked her sister profusely, saying that the phone was of high quality and that she loved it so much.

The video also showed how the new phone had boosted the little sister’s confidence and self-esteem, as she demonstrated how she would pose and smile with the phone in front of her friends and family.

The video was a touching display of sisterly love and appreciation, and it quickly went viral on TikTok, receiving several likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivecakes reacted:

“Machala coded.”

Lionhimself112 said:

“This one sweet me die how can gift her ring light for her. Snapchat and TikTok.”

Lil mira wrote:

“Is the machala coded for me eg?”

Compulasb commented:

“l wan get her iPhone XR.”

Chantel:

“This na new sound oo.”

GracelMicheal:

“Her appreciation is so Underrated.”

Sofeya0:

“She get vibes e.”

Nwanne:

“Na this kind pple suppose be last born for house...she get vibe.”

FRANKLIN:

“Abeg i go like be her ring light ... help me beg for Her.”

Source: Legit.ng