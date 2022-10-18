A Nigerian lady, Adetemi, shared a video calling out for help in the UK as she revealed that she has turned into a beggar abroad

Adetemi said she now depends on alms people on the street give her before she can feed and have basic provisions like soap

Many people tried to point her to places where she may get employment when she revealed that she had submitted her CVs all around

A Nigerian lady identified as Adetemi has gone on TikTok to release a lengthy video to document her struggle to survive in the UK.

Making a video of herself sitting in a public place, she said that not all the people abroad are living a good life like many believe.

A Nigerian lady has called for help as she could not find a job in the UK. Photo source: TikTok/@adeife2222

Abroad is not how many have painted it

Adetemi, in the Yoruba language, said that she is out to beg, hoping that she would see someone to offer her a job that she can do.

In her words:

"I'm trying to beg for money to survive. I have not been able to get a job up till now.... Where I am begging now, it is possible I see somebody that could link me up with a job... I've submitted CVs already to the appropriate places...."

She stated that the reason why she made the video is to show that abroad is not how many have painted it, adding that people are also going through hell like her.

She said:

"Whenever I tell people what I am going through, they don't believe. It was while I was outside here begging that someone gave me this pack of food. If I was inside, would I have see such free meal?"

Why Adetemi left for abroad

Adetemi said that she can keep silence in her suffering. The Nigerian lady added that people passing by sometimes give her things like clothes or soap.

The lady went ahead to say that not having an education while abroad is a also big problem. She narrated that seeking her child's treatment brought her abroad.

Watch her full video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

TIZZY24 said:

"Aunty come Manchester and I might help u only if u have paper to work with can accommodate u till u get a job."

Martina said:

"Abroad is tough at the beginning when you don’t have family or friends there to help but endure it , keep pushing with time you will be fine."

pretty zee said:

"If u can come to London we looking for waitress at my work place."

Addie said:

"Please find an RCCG church close to you..Call any branch close to you…Dey can be of help."

gborlah asked:

"Care jobs and support work jobs are quite easy to find...Have you applied for any of them?"

She replied:

"Yes ma."

Family becomes homeless in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian family shared their story of how they became homeless in the UK after they relocated in a TikTok clip.

It was not the case that they did not have money to rent one, getting an apartment was just so hard. According to the woman of the house, they had enough to pay for six months straight.

She warned people coming in from their countries to keep the issue in mind. On getting to the UK, they had to spend days in a public shelter.

