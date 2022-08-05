A young lady, Fadekemi, has made a short video of Peckham to show its striking similarity to Nigeria

Many people who saw popular Nigerian food items on display in the UK market wondered if the place is not Lagos state

An array of cooked delicacies also reminds one of food items that are main fares of Nigerian restaurants

A young Nigerian lady, Fadekemi, in the UK has shared a video of a market in Peckham as she labelled the place "trenches".

Playing a Nigerian song in the background, Fadekemi showed a place called "The Linda Beauty" She said the salon is quite famous around the area.

Many people who reacted to the video said it looks so similar to a Lagos market. Photo source: TikTok/@fadekemi.o

Lagos 2.0

Moving from the place, she filmed a public restaurant that had Nigerian food on display. Some metres away from that place were common things like tubers of yam and bunches of plantain that are common sights in Nigerian markets.

She also showed a mother who backed her baby like a Nigerian parent. Many people said that it looks exactly like a market in Lagos.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with close to 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

E + M said:

"I might sound crazy but Peckham sound like a place would vist."

amarachi said:

"Ojulegba 2.0."

SN wondered:

"Is this not Nigeria??"

Ifewill said:

"I feel like I’m watching some nature documentary."

Esso said:

"Yourba is the first language of Peckham."

Martha Chinegbo said:

"this place na Oshodi UK branch."

Tik Toker said:

"So you mean to tell me pe this is not balogun market."

Sofia asked:

"What’s the food place from first video called???"

Mother sent foodstuffs to daughter from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady of mixed heritage with the handle @studio_asn went on TikTok to make a video of the food items her mother sent to her from home to South Korea.

The lady's mother packed garri, killishi, groundnuts, dried pepper, palm oil and crayfish. That was not all, she also sent her some bundles of ankara, packs of toothpaste and other home needs.

The young lady said that the items would give her a taste of home and she loves them. The mother made sure everything she sent to her were fitted into a suitcase.

