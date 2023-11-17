A young man delighted a restaurant attendant with a cash gift and an instant photo of her in a video that has touched many hearts

The lady was caught off guard by the man’s generous gesture as she was just doing her job

She could not hide her joy as she smiled shyly and returned to her post at the restaurant

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, a young man showed his kindness and generosity to a restaurant attendant by giving her a cash gift and an instant photo of her.

The lady was pleasantly surprised by the man’s thoughtful gesture as she was merely performing her duties at the restaurant.

The young lady was not expecting it. Photo credit: TikTok/@austinebbs

Source: TikTok

She expressed her gratitude and happiness by smiling sweetly and walking back to her position at the restaurant.

The video captured the beautiful moment of human connection and compassion that brightened up the lady’s day.

