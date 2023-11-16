A video of a woman using a machine to pound yam went viral on the internet

The footage showed how the innovative device could simplify the traditional process of making the popular Nigerian dish

Some people expressed their curiosity and admiration for the machine, while others lamented that it was a sign of cultural erosion

A video of a woman using a machine to pound yam caused a stir on the internet.

The clip, which was shared on various social media platforms, revealed how the inventive gadget could make the preparation of the popular Nigerian dish easier and faster.

Lady pounds yam with machine. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluwamercymi

Source: TikTok

The machine consisted of a metal container with blades that rotated and mashed the cooked yam into a smooth paste.

Some people expressed their curiosity and admiration for the machine, saying it was a smart and convenient way to enjoy the staple food.

They praised the woman for her creativity and resourcefulness, and wondered where they could buy the machine.

Others, however, lamented that it was a sign of cultural erosion.

They argued that Africans were abandoning their heritage and opting for convenience over authenticity.

They claimed that the machine could not produce the same quality and taste as the traditional method of pounding yam with a wooden pestle and mortar.

They also feared that the machine would make people lazy and forgetful of their roots.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rodolphe reacted:

“Is it foufou or the dough??”

Hahbah said:

“Pls can someone explain what this machine is used.”

User7198789976022 wrote:

“Please where can I buy one, I am in llorin.”

Ebirababe commented:

“What's dis please.”

Palblackdiamond:

“I prefer this method.”

Egooyiboego:

“The taste can never be like when you pound it with your hand."

Risikatakala391:

“I love this machine how much where can I get it.”

Clement:

“We are slowly losing our culture.”

Homobotolany27:

“I need one from Abeokuta.”

Joanonoro:

“Pls how can I get one.”

Oluwagbemisola230:

“How can I get this please.”

Ileriayo1234:

“Pls where did I get dis machine.”

User5597460039599:

“Pls how much is this machine?”

Men angry as lady turns Amala with machine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a young Nigerian woman making amala, a traditional Yoruba dish, with an electric turner has gone viral and angered many online users.

The woman, who realised she could prepare the delicious meal with less hassle and more speed with the handy device, was seen using it enthusiastically and easily.

The electric turner is more effective and convenient than the wooden stick commonly used to stir the dough-like mixture of yam flour and hot water, which is less efficient and more exhausting.

Woman turns amala with machine instead of stick

In another related story, Legit.ng reported a viral TikTok video of a woman who also used a hand-held machine to stir amala in a big pot.

The machine, which looked like a driller, was inserted into the mould heating on fire as it turned the heavy content with its motor.

After the woman (@platinumamalaspot) had used the machine as an aide, she resorted to the normal amala stick to stir it to avoid lumps in the food.

Source: Legit.ng