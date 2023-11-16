A Nigerian man living in the UK filmed himself cutting his own hair to save money and shared the hilarious video on TikTok

He used a clipper to trim his beard and his head, marking the areas he wanted to cut so he wouldn’t make too many mistakes

He decided to do his own barbering after realising that getting a haircut can be quite expensive abroad

A Nigerian man who resides in the UK decided to save some money by cutting his own hair instead of going to a barber.

He recorded a video of his DIY haircut and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly became a viral sensation.

Man shaves beard. Photo credit: TikTok/@abbeywonder101

Source: TikTok

In the video, he can be seen using a clipper to shave off his beard and the hair on his head.

He carefully marked the sections he wanted to cut, hoping to avoid making too many blunders.

The video attracted thousands of views and comments from people who were amused by his witty and creative approach to saving money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Double07 reacted:

“Mohbad just post you.”

HighDee said:

“I thought you're out for cultural dance.”

User925615959918 wrote:

“Some brother from stingy men association is finally in UK.”

Faa636335:

“Bro it's just £10 for a nice cut.”

Amollo Sarah:

“So UK has no barbershops.”

Cuti£_gb£mmy:

“Like I don't get it, to spend £12 on your hair is problem again, na wa oh.”

DeeMbullah:

“I love men with such mind at least we can save the money.”

Lobinco49:

“Tegwolo is that you.”

Stylebyrachygold 9:

“Looks nice, well done.”

Bussy babe

“This isn't even in the uk.. please.”

Source: Legit.ng