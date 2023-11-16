A TikTok video shared on the platform by @panafricandaily has captured the attention of netizens

The video showcased a Togolese man's struggle to enter his traditional hut through a round hole that replaced a door

The video has sparked reactions and discussions amongst netizens about his unique choice of residence

In a TikTok video shared by @panafricandaily.tv, a Togolese man was seen grappling with the unconventional entrance to his traditional hut.

Instead of a regular door, the hut had a round hole, making it difficult for the man to enter smoothly.

Man crawls into his room in Togo Photo credit: @panaafricandailytv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video captures Togolese man’s struggle to enter hut

The video showed his tough efforts to enter his room as he wriggled his body to fit through the small opening.

"How people get into their rooms. Happiness is free in Africa", the caption on the video read.

Reactions trail video of Togolese man entering hut

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, drawing attention from netizens around the world.

Many were fascinated by the unique architectural design of the hut and the man's determination to enter despite the challenging entrance.

@The Preacher said:

“If all the beautiful things in togo, this is what you chose? to embarrass your nation for a few likes, instead of promoting."

@aronbanda590 reacted:

“What about a pregnant woman can enter.”

@magie reacted:

“Some people just choose to suffer.”

@user9805918410425 said:

“What more if a snake enters that round egg.”

@user9805918410425 said:

“What more if a snake enters that round egg.”

@Collins Quadri said:

“I've been to Togo, and I've never seen this before. Is it that you guys go on mission to look for the bad stuffs?”

@Katie commented:

“Imagine the snake in front of the door.”

@asaii asked:

"Never seen this before. What if something is chasing you?"

Watch the video below:

Man builds mud house with N1.3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video showing a newly-built mud house has received over 720k views on TikTok alone. The video was posted on the platform on October 18 by a user named Lawrance, who appears to be a building expert.

The video, which lasted about 39 seconds, showed how the house was built from the foundation to the roofing. What made the video more interesting is that Lawrance did not use bricks for the house. Instead of bricks, he made use of mud and sticks, which were later plastered with cement. TikTok users who are interested in owning such a house asked how much was spent on it, and Lawrance said it cost about N1.3 million (Ksh386,000).

Lawrance said he does not use bricks because it costs less with mud. The video of the fine house has stunned his followers on TikTok as it has been viewed over 720k times and received more than 11k likes and 251 comments.

Source: Legit.ng