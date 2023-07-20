A video showing a woman stirring amala on the fire with the use of a machine has stirred massive reactions online

The woman held the machine while sitting in front of a big open pot as it stirred the amala very fast

Many ladies who reacted to the video said they might finally have the chance to make amala without stress

A viral TikTok video has shown the moment a woman used a hand-held machine to stir amala in a big pot.

The machine, which looked like a driller, was inserted into the mold heating up on fireas it turned the heavy content with its motor.

The woman prepared the amala without using much power. Photo source: @platinumamalaspot

Source: TikTok

Woman used machined to stir amala

After the woman (@platinumamalaspot) had used the machine as an aide, she resorted to the normal amala stick to stir it to avoid lumps in the food.

Many people who watched the video online talked about how it is an excellent innovation in food preparation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tomilola said:

"I knew it say Amala no suppose take person life. I like this new innovation."

khalisea said:

"If these Mummies are making the Amala, I’m eating it."

Zahra said:

"This one went to Harvard."

Queen_daniai said:

"We are going to have it easy when we marry sha me that have many many drill, my husband too go join me drill amala."

EJDARAMS said:

"Work smarter not harder aminnnnn."

Yorubabratz said:

"The theme of auntie’s life is no wahalurd."

HennySwitch said:

"Husband house go easy now abeg I don ready to marry!"

temmy5555 said:

"I will be using my small mixer to mix amala be that."

just_vawulence said:

"Either machine or not,you go still use your hand turn am."

Ayo said:

"This woman is living in 3023."

Ro O said:

"Auntie is so smart!!!"

Emiloju said:

"May be i will be able to make amala well with this."

user43950751392184 said:

"I Holuwayemisi Temisan will not eat this Amala. Nice Innovation anyways."

Source: Legit.ng