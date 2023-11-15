Sports betting has made another lucky Nigerian man richer by several millions in less than a week

The Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate winning N180 million in bets in the space of three days

Pictures of his winning tickets have sent netizens into a frenzy as people congratulated the multi-millionaire

A Nigerian man has celebrated winning a whopping N180 million bet in three days.

The lucky fellow, @_kennyblaze1391, flaunted his winning tickets on X as he announced his stunning win to his followers.

He won N180 million in three days. Photo Credit: @_kennyblaze1391

Source: Twitter

The tickets he shared showed how he won millions in different games he booked and the amount he staked on each of the winnings.

In one of the tickets, he staked N343k and won N60 million. In another, he staked over N4.8 million and smiled to the bank with N60 million.

His massive winnings generated a buzz on social media. His N180 million win comes a few days after another Nigerian won N102 million overnight in betting.

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail his N180m win

@Ezekc_1 said:

"Your blessed bro, more to come."

@_____JOHKER said:

"Come and marry my mummy please."

@Shegun_EJ said:

"This money, look like water uncountable for my eyes. It can contain 3 bedroom flat."

@Kingofboyx101 said:

"E belike say na only me just Dey Play …Issoryt..Congrats."

@Emedymessi said:

"Oga Kenny u go show me where u carry soap or u nor go show me?"

@MarvHynn said:

"Man go soon cop 1 billi from Sporty coffers and e dey sweet me. E dey milk dem."

@Penmysteries1 said:

"But you no gree show us your wounds lol.

"I know about those secret pains.

"Every shining star has a scar.

"More booming."

Man who won N102m bet overnight announces massive giveaway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had announced a massive giveaway after winning a N102 million bet overnight.

The man, Mr Bayo, said the giveaway would commence on Monday, November 13, saying he would use the opportunity to appease his followers.

He said his followers were angry with him for not dropping the game he played so that they, too, would play the same and cash out. Apart from the N2 million he is prepared to give, Bayo said he is also going to give out 15 brand-new laptops.

Source: Legit.ng