Skit maker Sabinu has celebrated one of his best friends, Twizzzy, as he marks his birthday

He posted a throwback video Twizzzy made when he started comedy and wished him well

He noted that he was happy that the people who started comedy with him are making waves

It's skit maker Ukenwor Faith Ikechi aka Twizzzy's birthday, and one of his besties, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru also known as Sabinus, has taken to Instagram to pen a note in commemoration of the day.

Oga Sabinus Marks Bestie’s Birthday With Hilarious Throwback Skit. Photo Credit @twizzzy_/@mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Mr Funny, as he is also fondly called, recalled in nostalgia how he and Twizzzy, whose meme went viral last year, started content creation and have made names for themselves.

He made a video and photo collage to mark Twizzzy's birthday.

Mr Funny prays for Twizzzy

In the message for Twizzzy on Instagram, Mr Funny prayed for his friend who makes funny jokes and wished him more life and success ahead of him.

Fans also took to the comment section to wish Twizzzy well and commend Sabinus for remembering his day one friend.

See the clip of the birthday wish here:

Fans react to Sabinus' post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Sabinus for his best friend. Here are some of the comments below.

@uchennannanna:

"The voice I know, the body I don’t know. Sabi Nwa I guess this is your younger brother right."

@her_majestyrutheze:

"Sabi child of Grace."

@b.o.d__republic:

"Real definition of never give up ."

@wonderdtalk_:

"Happy birthday Brother ."

@ikwerre__boy:

"Happy birthday @twizzzy_1 no be @mc_tommy_1 be that."

@qweno__of__portharcout:

"@mc_tommy_1 this your mumu no be today e start."

@_babam:

"Evergreen @mrfunny1_ @twizzzy_1."

@doublechief__:

"Mehn I remember this skit oo."

@jayteazer:

"God is great."

@ugo.josh_:

“Go and buy something for me” the guy walka Dey go, laughs"

Source: Legit.ng