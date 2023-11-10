A Nigerian man has celebrated making over N100 million overnight from predicting the outcome of football games

The man shared his betting tickets on social media to show how he won N42.4 million and N60 million separately

His tickets sent internet users into a frenzy as people marvelled at the whopping sum he won overnight

A Nigerian man, identified as Mr Bayo, is millions richer after he won N102 million overnight from sports betting.

In a tweet on X on Friday, an excited Bayo displayed his winning tickets as he broke the news of his massive win.

Mr Bayo won N102 million predicting the outcomes of football games. Photo Credit: @mrbayoa1

Source: Twitter

Bayo staked just N234k

According to Bayo, he made a stake of N234k to win the whopping sum and hinted at rewarding his followers with some of the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also added that he informed his employer at work that he won't be coming that day. Bayo's tickets showed he won N60 million and N42.4 million separately. His tweet read:

"But this thing too sweet o, waking up to 102 million Naira with just 234k stake LOL. After my followers chop up to 5/10m from this money, buy laptops for students, I go con cook some delicious games with this new tactics. I don call work say I sick today, make I take today relax abeg."

Fans celebrated with him.

See Mr Bayo's tweet below:

Netizens celebrate with Mr Bayo

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"Your Weekend nd The Rest of November don soft like this thou more winning still dey come Ajeh. God Abeg I dey pray for Grace wey be like this nd pass this sef in the remaining Days of 2023.

"Congratulations Once again Mr Bayuu."

@tweetsbygoody said:

"I don call work say I sick today, make I take today relax abeg.

"But work can actually see this tweet."

@pbtips_ said:

"Moti mount dm yin.

"This palliative must not pass me by.

"Congratulations once again."

@Herdunney_1 said:

"Congratulations to you sir @mrbayoa1.

"I'll appreciate some data giveaway for the street with the extra 65k at the back sir.

"More wins IJN."

@TheTifeFab_ said:

"Your weekend don soft like this, na this kain grace I want for December. Make I just dey relax for the rest of the year."

@bossolamilekan1 said:

"Congratulations, more of this is what we pray for ."

Man wins N2.2m in sports bet with N1k

In a related report, a man won N2.2 million on a sports bet he made with just N1k.

A viral video posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy shows the moment the man checked the betting app and saw the huge win.

In the viral clip, the man scrolled through the app apparently to see how the game went when he found out he won. He shouted the moment he saw that he had won.

Nigerian man wins N4.7m on sports bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had won N4.7 million on a sports bet.

The Nigerian man, Big Xbaby was seen in an Instagram video where he announced his big win to his followers.

In the video, he was seen in a car with his phone, and he flashed the screen to the camera, showing the amount he won in the sports betting app. Another voice was busy hyping him from behind, showering him with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng