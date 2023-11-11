The Nigerian man who won N102 million in sports betting has said he is set to do a giveaway of N2 million

According to the man named Mr Bayo, he is also going to give out 15 brand-new laptops on social media

Bayo said the giveaway is starting on Monday, November 13, and he asked his followers to stay alert

The lucky Nigerian man who won N102 million in sports betting has announced a giveaway.

The man, Mr Bayo, said the give-away would commence on Monday, saying he would use the opportunity to appease his followers.

The man is set to do a give-away. Photo credit: Twitter/@mrbayo and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

He said his followers were angry with him for not dropping the game he played so that they, too, would play the same and cash out.

Apart from the N2 million he is prepared to give, Bayo said he is also going to give out 15 brand-new laptops.

He said his bank was making deductions in the form of charges from the money already.

His words:

"These ones don quickly de collect electronic transfer levy. Anyway, guys, I have decided to share (15 brand new laptops) (2 million naira giveaway for my followers). This is just to say I’m sorry for not sharing the game. It was as painful to you as it is to me, too, but I know winning together is certain. This starts on Monday!!! It’s weekend. Bet responsibly, or don’t bet at all. Let’s get the weekend started."

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Bayo is set to do give-way

@OKWYtycoon said:

"Guyman won use a giveaway to shut his followers up for not dropping codes."

@iamKayAdewale

"More blessings. I will be very glad if I am one of the lucky laptop owners. I sold my laptops a year plus while I was on the sick bed nursing a fatal accident that nearly took my life when I needed money to clear my debt. Congratulations once again."

Lady narrates how betting ruined her life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman revealed she was introduced to betting by a friend.

Despite spending as much as N50,000 on a game, she said she never won any game.

She indicated that betting is not good for the youth and advised subtly that it should be avoided.

