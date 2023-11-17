A Nigerian man has elicited mixed reactions on social media after sharing a video of his old schoolmate

While in his private car at night, he spotted his former school colleague working as an 'agbero' and was not happy

Many people who watched the video appealed to him to extend a healing hand to his ex-colleague

A Nigerian man could not believe his eyes after finding his old schoolmate working as an 'agbero' on the street.

He took to TikTok to lament over his discovery, saying he felt really sad about it.

He was not happy to see the young man doing such work. Photo Credit: @sog9995

Source: TikTok

The word 'agbero' is a short form for “A Gba Ero” meaning “ one who welcomes a group or passengers” but is usually used to refer to a tout in local parlance.

In the clip, @sog9995 shared, his ex-colleague was focused on the vehicle ahead and wore an orange reflective safety jacket.

He didn't know his old schoolmate was driving the car coming behind him.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the video

Guru_vich said:

"Omo .....

''That's life ...

"Lets just thank jah.....helper go find us too."

Lifetime said:

"If you can find the treasure at young age thank god for your life because life no balance."

Sarah May said:

"Why you come video am they show on TikTok this life sha if no be yahoo where you self go Dey."

HENRYsaid:

"No lose guide am ooh pick am up life hard I swear to God."

Kelvyneze said:

"I believe you,u no what to do for him God almighty keep blessing you keep shining boss."

Don said:

"How much you give am with all this running here and there he did."

*Ask_Of_Zamani* said:

"Life hard no cap e good mk you teach am how to catch fish no just give am fish."

MR DANDOLLAR said:

"No be to video him and use him trend hope say you go carry him along put for the hustle."

