A video circulating on social media has shown a man who is said to have used his children's school fees for sports betting

In the video posted on Instagram on Sunday, November 12, the man was seen going through what is said to be his bank statement

He was said to have broken down in tears after realising how depleted his account has become as a result of sports betting

Reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian man who was said to have used his children's school fees to play bet.

According to a video seen on Instagram, the man only realised how deeply he had spent the fees after printing his bank statement.

The man was said to have used his children school fees to play bet. Photo credit: @thatblackbwoyy.

In the video posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy on Sunday, November 4, the man painstakingly read through the statement then wiped what appeared to be tears from his eyes.

It was revealed in the video that the man is a habitual bet player and that he is dubbed the king of betting in his area.

The claim was however not confirmed, but the man subsequently sat down on the ground and in what appears to be a distressful situation.

Some Instagram users however doubted that what the man was holding was a bank statement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@dj_op.cue said:

"Leave betting."

@otunba_richie7 commented:

"Life hard."

@legend_saintwalker said:

"Bet is meant for people who want shortest way to wealth but it kinda impossible and d house always wins."

@son_of_god1930 said:

"Smh, this one go use his life affects his children like this."

@teezzy_12 reacted:

"Betting comes with a lot of price to pay."

@leo.cerberus said:

"E no easy."

